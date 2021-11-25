LAUNDRIE COLUMN: Lucky enough without a win

I was in a panic. I didn’t have an idea for a Thanksgiving column. I could share my long list of things I was grateful for, but nothing listed was especially unique and column-worthy. Then a woman stopped me after church. She mentioned that she still thought about a column I’d written several years ago that explained that I didn’t play the lottery because I did not want to win. I didn’t want my life disrupted, and I worried the winnings could ruin lives. I still feel this way.

Imagine giving a grandchild enough money to buy the car of his or her dreams and having them show it off to friends and get into a fatal car accident. O0r imagine worrying about someone kidnapping a grandchild. Or imagine giving someone enough cash that they lose all motivation to work, lowering their sense of purpose and self-concept. My mind whirled.

Of course, not all winners end up with tragic stories. Several years ago, I interviewed a woman who won $1 million for choosing a name and new flavor for a Frito Lay contest. She invested the money, refused to give in to her children’s requests for cars and things, and her life has remained happy.