LAUNDRIE COLUMN: Misfits can find homes too

The gosling my husband and I raised, now 3-years-old, is a misfit. She looks the same as the other four adult Canada geese on our cabin’s lake, but since she imprinted on humans, I’m sure the other geese sense she’s different and are wary of her.

Occasionally, a goose or gander, protective of their mates and goslings, tries to drive her away. Gertie never retreats far. Being a social bird, she’s desperate to be accepted, to be part of the gaggle. This year she’s mature enough to mate. Will a gander ever find her appealing, or will they sense there’s something “off” about her? My heart goes out to her, partly because I can identify.

At various times in my life, I’ve felt like a misfit. Foolish mistakes such as turning around in a cemetery and driving over a grave marker, maybe some of you remember that column, or lack of general knowledge—how do I run the latest electronic gadget or even our TV remote—can make a person feel stupid. Maybe some of you can relate. Have you ever walked into a party and immediately known you were dressed all wrong? Or have you ever taken a class such as yoga, watercolor, or woodworking that showed your insufficiencies?