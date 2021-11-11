LAUNDRIE COLUMN: More than words, love heals

“Did Custom Canine find Callie for you?” I asked.

“Service dogs are expensive,” he said. “I found her in a shelter and brought her to Madison for training.”

Our server appeared, and we placed our order. The veteran kept glancing our way, and I could tell he wanted to keep talking. I walked over to his table. He bent down and stroked Callie. She looked up at him affectionately. “I’m all alone now; my wife had a stroke and is in assisted living. It gets lonely.”

We continued to talk, but when our food arrived, I began my goodbyes. I fumbled through thanking him for his service and wishing him all the best. As I returned to my table, the hollow words echoed in my head. It’s one thing to thank veterans, but what about showing our thanks.

The next day, I researched another excellent canine program, Operation Freedom Paws, which empowers veterans to restore their independence and helps improve their mental health.