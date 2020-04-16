Laundrie column: Mother Earth speaks

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Be assured, my children, I, Mother Earth, will join you and we’ll celebrate this landmark Earth Day, the 50th, together. Even though you will mark my existence in isolation or through social distancing, we can still jointly applaud even the smallest environmental gestures. One thing this pandemic has taught you, my earth children, is how much one person can affect others. I hope everyone learns how the same is true in a positive way. One beneficial action can exponentially affect an entire world.

I overhear a woman talking to her husband who’s helping her dig dandelions out of the lawn. “I’d like to plant part of the property in native plants,” she says. “I read they’re a boost for the ecosystem. They provide food for bugs which feed the bats, birds, and other critters. Plus, I like how they look. I know adding native plants is a small thing, but I want to do my part. It’ll make me feel like I’m helping the earth.”

“Go for it,” her husband says. “It might catch on with the neighbors and spread like these dandelions have done.” His smile is infectious and causes her to smile, too.