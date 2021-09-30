LAUNDRIE COLUMN: My trip by med-flight

Responsibility thoughts: I’m supposed to be helping the Kiwanians at Wo-Zha-Wa this weekend. My husband will get pulled out. Will there be anyone to fill in for him? And, what about our dog? And, if I’m about to have surgery, what about all the recovery time? There are too many things on my plate right now.

Family thoughts: I don’t want to die and leave all the people I love, my husband and kids and grandkids, or my many friends.

Spiritual thoughts: If this is the end, will I soon be in heaven? Will I see my mother and father? I let my mind float for a moment in the glorious image I have of heaven.

The helicopter arrived on the rooftop of St. Mary’s. It was a beautiful evening. I wished I could linger in it, but I was whisked inside where more stickers were added to my chest for more tests.