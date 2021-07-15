LAUNDRIE COLUMN: Nature’s quaking trampoline

Today, my grandsons’ clothing includes long shirts, pants, and tall boots. I had recommended protective gear because of the bogs’ scratchy leatherleaf and our need to navigate through a water-filled ditch to get onto one of the bogs. Only a few miles from our cabin, both bogs have something unique to offer.

At our first bog, the boys’ boots turn out to be too short. They’ll need to be emptied later. We’re thankful when we get through the water and make it to the fringe of the bog mat, which floats at the surface. The mat has been increasing and could cover a football field, but there’s still open water in the center. The adults are on guard for any holes or dangers.

I give my grandsons three bog riddles to solve. They figured out two of the three. See how well you can do.

Find the home of an animal that has special transparent eyelids that help it see while swimming underwater.

Find the plant that is shaped like a pitcher. This pitcher doesn’t hold lemonade, but bugs and maybe even a small frog.

Find the tiny plant that has octopus arms that are sticky, as if made of honey. Its smell attracts insects but bugs should look out. Once they fly in, they’re stuck and the plant begins to digest them.