LAUNDRIE COLUMN: Someday we’ll laugh about this

Have you ever had one of those weeks? A time when you needed a laugh to help you get through the days.

For anyone who has, join me in celebrating “Someday We’ll Laugh About This Week” which is held Jan. 2-8. I love the idea of leaving regrets behind and looking toward a promising future with more laughter. As we gather and talk with family and friends this month, I hope you can leave any worries behind and have fun sharing funny memories and stories. Here’s a sampling from my family.

Over the holidays, my daughter and I shared a memory of being together when her son, Glen, laughed for the first time. I was helping change Glen’s pants in a restaurant’s bathroom when my daughter sang out, “Chicka chicka boom boom” and swooped in to tickle his bare belly. Glen’s eyes sparkled, and he threw back his head and laughed. The laugh was full-blown, hearty, and irresistible. His mom and I laughed, which got him laughing even harder.