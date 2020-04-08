Laundrie column: spring obsession

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I’m obsessed. I keep eagerly looking for signs of spring. I take photos of my blooming crocuses and post them on Instagram. I breathlessly study the forsythia bush for signs of when it will burst into yellow blooms. I impatiently hike near a stream hoping to spot skunk cabbage, an aromatic native perennial that flowers early. I hopefully don coveralls and rake my flower beds, delighted when I see emerging tulips. Other years, cleaning up the garden beds has been a chore. What’s up?

I’m unusually obsessed with birds as well. The other day I was eating lunch, heard the returning sandhill cranes calling overhead, and rushed outside so I could watch, listen, and appreciate. Was I recalling a special morning years ago when my husband and I got up at 4 a.m., filled a thermos with coffee, and joined a small group to participate in the sandhill crane count? No, this need to find spring feels more desperate than simply reminiscing.

I open windows as soon as I wake up so I can hear the birds’ calls and songs. I watch a charming male cardinal flirt with a female. When I see him pass her a seed and she accepts it, I rejoice. I search the treetops for signs of their nest.

I take a bike ride to a cattail pond hoping to hear a red-winged blackbird which was my favorite bird call as a child when I lived near a pond and enjoyed carefree days.