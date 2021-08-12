LAUNDRIE COLUMN: Stardust brought to life

To prepare for August’s “Global Sleep Under the Stars Night” and in honor of my new picture book coming out featuring nocturnal animals, I gathered a flashlight and my favorite pillow, set up a cot outdoors, and put my dog’s bed underneath. I’d spotted both bear and mountain lion in this rural northern Wisconsin area, and I was counting on my 18-pound cockapoo to alert me of any dangers.

I’ve been wanting to sleep out under the stars ever since a campmate on a three-day Isle Royale hike had done so. I’d been too scared on the island since wolves and moose roamed there. I should feel safer only yards from our cabin’s front door. Still, all senses were on high alert in the darkness as I lay back on the cot and stared up at the stars.

As I try to make out the constellations, I remember Harlan Feldt, a well-loved science teacher in the Dells. He loved sharing his knowledge of the stars, and he was my first introduction to astronomy. My husband and I had the chance to join him one evening and his enthusiasm was contagious. Feldt had brought a powerful telescope, and we spent an hour or so talking about the stars and viewing the moon, planets, and constellations.