LAUNDRIE COLUMN: Start with a story

Writers want their words to make a difference in people’s lives, but even if we’re not all writers, we can help people who are struggling by simply listening. As a former college professor, he has counseled many students, some with serious issues. He’s found that if he has people start by telling a story of something that’s happened in their life, they will open up. Many times, the simple act of listening is enough to help the person. He mentioned that we all can do this and gave the example of times when a friend or neighbor stops over for a chat. After listening for a while, the person finally brings up what was really on his or her mind. Simply by showing interest, we can help that person.