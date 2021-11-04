LAUNDRIE COLUMN: Travel story souvenirs

Since we were with a bus group, I shared my experience while on a previous tour to Washington D.C. A pair of arrogant elderly women kept changing seat nametags so they got to sit in front all the time. Finally, the tour guide told them if they didn’t stop, she’d make them leave the tour.

Our Painted Canyons tour guide told an amazing story about a friend who worked at a Las Vegas casino during the pandemic shutdown. Las Vegas has many nicknames, including the city of lights and, similar to New York, it’s often called the city that never sleeps. When authorities ordered the casino, which had operated day and night to close, the staff didn’t know how to lock the doors.

Several of my traveling companions’ stories sent shivers down my spine. While traveling from Spain to Morocco, a woman’s tour guide warned the group that their passports could be stolen. The guide said he was heading to the bar for a drink, but would return in a few minutes and collect them for safety reasons. Ten minutes later, a man with a clipboard arrived, introduced himself, and asked the group to line up. They did. The man studied his clipboard and began collecting passports. The tour guide arrived and called out, “What are you doing? This is a thief.” The tour guide could only shake his head in disbelief. If the guide had arrived a few minutes later, the thief would have gotten away with their passports. He would have changed the photos and sold the documents on the black market.