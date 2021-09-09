LAUNDRIE COLUMN: Your past shapes who you are

Do you ever think about how your childhood, teen years, and high school experiences shaped the person you are today? After attending my husband Frank’s class reunion and hearing stories about his younger years, it’s easy to see how he became the man he is today.

While in elementary school, a group of older bullies once held Frank down and was going to “cut off his leg.” His mother rescued him in time, but growing up, he had to use his wits and strength more than once to defend himself. Those skills proved useful later when encountering thugs at the go-cart track he managed one summer and again while playing high school football.

He showed an early interest in mechanics and enjoyed fixing things. Frank was 9 when he and a buddy explored a neighborhood ravine used as a dump and found a broken BB gun. Frank’s parents wouldn’t allow him to have one, so he fixed the one he found. He secretly bought ammunition and realized he could get the gun to work if he cocked it, then dropped a BB down the barrel. He had a great time shooting at pieces of glass and tin cans. But, dropping one BB at a time was slow, so he got the idea to put several in his mouth at one time. He’d cock the gun and spit BBs down one by one, which was much quicker.