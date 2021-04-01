LAUNDRIE: Connecting to those who came before

Similarly, I’ve seen pictures of the long line of people hiking up Alaska’s Chilkoot and White Pass trails on their way to find gold. Still, it wasn’t until I put my foot in the depression of others and saw the discarded cans and a rusted sewing machine along the trail that that time in history came to life. I felt their initial hope and excitement and their dreams of wealth, which soon dissolved along with the soles of their shoes. Their desperation became as real as their weary horses, their dying dreams, and their uncertainty of survival.

I was also deeply affected emotionally while touring the USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor. The visitors gathered at the underwater tomb of 1,177 service members were respectful and somber, allowing one to reflect on the tragedy of war. Anger over the attack, sadness for the loss of lives and the grieving families left behind, gratitude and pride for those who fought, and thankfulness for the officials who finally put an end to the war flooded over me. Tears rolled down my face, and I felt a powerful connection to the past.