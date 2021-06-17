LAUNDRIE: Dig in!

James, 180 pounds of pure muscle, exuded confidence. He trained us in commands and safety. If we did fall out, we should assume a reclining position with our feet raised so they wouldn’t be-come wedged under rocks. He also showed us the easiest way to get someone back inside the rubber raft, which involved the rescuer squatting by the raft’s side, grabbing the victim by the lifejacket’s shoulder straps, and throwing themselves back so the victim lands on top. James might have noticed our horrified faces because he lightened the mood.

“There’ll be a photographer taking your picture,” he concluded, “so if we survive Hell’s Hole, be sure to smile.”

Survival was all I thought of now as James, his voice urgent, commanded, “Dig in! Harder!”

I dug in. My husband did, too, but the young woman next to me panicked at the rapids ahead of us and only screamed. Her boyfriend appeared frozen in terror. Miraculously, though, the guide did the work of four people and we rode ‘er out. We did it!

“Great job!” James called. “Smile for the camera!”

I stopped paddling and smiled.