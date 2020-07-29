LAUNDRIE: Dogs to the rescue

When my tomboy friend was in 6th grade, she and a cousin joined other young people on a steep icy hill. Even though several kids had gotten injured in the past and her parents had told her not to attempt sliding down on her boots, she did. She ended up falling, cracking her head on ice, and suffering a severe skull fracture. The headaches, nausea, and severe pain kept her out of school, prevented her from the sports she loved, and made her depressed.

When she was in 8th grade, she decided to end her life. She would position herself in the middle of a train trestle and wait for the train.

Her faithful black cocker walked with her to the railroad track. He followed her to the trestle’s bridge. He kept following her until she was in the middle of the trestle.

Even though she kept commanding the usually obedient dog to leave, he stayed by her side. Realizing he wouldn’t leave and wanting to save his life, she ran toward safety. The girl and her dog reached the end of the trestle and jumped off onto the side of the tracks only seconds before the train thundered past.

The memory of her dog’s devotion helped cheer my friend. It’s hard to say what was going through the dog’s mind, but his bravery, trust and loyalty are commendable.