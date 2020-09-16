LAUNDRIE: Fall, a time of new beginnings

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We often think of the start of the school year as the end of summer, but we can also think of it as a time of new beginnings. School kids, parents, and staff have extra challenges this year, but they’re figuring it out. They’ll evaluate what’s working and incorporate the more innovative techniques, such as virtual learning, into the future.

Autumn also begins fun weekend activities such as festivals. Although Wo-Zha-Wa has been cancelled, wisconsindells.com (click “calendar of events”) lists several “unofficial” Wo-Zha-Wa events. The Legion will have food and beer at their building on 609 Washington Ave. on Saturday, 12-7 p.m., to support local veterans. Rotary Club beef sandwiches are available for drive up on Saturday, 12-7 p.m., at the old Country Kitchen site. We can also celebrate the season with music at places such as the Showboat and the Keg. Riverwalk Pub will hold the fire department’s famous coin toss game and have food and beverages and a raffle helping to support the Kilbourn Fire Department. Sidewalk sales, some of which also support local causes, are happening downtown.