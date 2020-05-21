LAUNDRIE: Finding treasures in the attic

Some of the smaller tools, like a fancy-handled tool for pushing back cuticles, have deteriorated.

It strikes me as a strange gift since my grandmother, a farmer’s wife, wasn’t into “fancy.” Her face would light up when family and friends would visit around the kitchen table. We’d listen to her observations and chuckle over her witticisms. I pause to wonder what advice and humorous observations she would have for these unique times.

The next box, 40 years old, contains the fancy pink dress my elder daughter wore for her first birthday. Pictures we took of her in that dress instantly pop in my head: smeared frosting on her fingers and her bright eyes as she brings the cake to her waiting mouth. I wonder if she, too, recalls the photos and would like the dress. I’ll call her later and ask. After all, memories are best if shared.

When I find the treasure box my younger daughter put together, I grin.