LAUNDRIE: Five tips to keep you productive

Here are five of my favorite productivity tips, some of which are based on Abdaal’s advice. I’d also like to mention the “fun factor,” which is that if you can make something like exercise fun, and you love playing pickleball or hiking for example, exercise will not be work. So try to bring fun into your workday.

1. Before going to bed, refine your “to do” list for the next day, highlighting the most important. Abdaal prefers to do this in the morning, and humorously calls it his “morning dump,” but I find if I do it the night before, I think about it during those half-awake moments and sometimes get a jump-start on the hardest, creative challenges.

I like to organize my day by difficult tasks first, leaving mundane chores for the end of the day when my creative juices have wrung dry. Abdaal advises using apps such as Evernote or Notions for the “to do” list. I prefer paper, but each to his own.

This one act may have you starting work minutes after getting up. The list eliminates the excuse of “I don’t have the time.” We have the time. We just need to prioritize. It also helps with motivation since we want to complete as much as possible on our lists.

2. Write down ideas or chores as soon as they pop into your head, so you don’t forget them.