LAUNDRIE: Gertie and friends, the teenage years

I searched harder, even stepping into the poison-ivy laden woods bordering our property. I hiked through neighbors’ backyards calling “Duck-duck.” You can imagine how stories about my craziness circulated around the neighborhood.

Finally, I drove around checking with anyone who was outside. I tried not to imagine seeing their flattened bodies from a car or scattered feathers from a dog or one of the foxes I’d spotted recently in the neighborhood.

I searched for two hours, sure I’d never see them again. They only had the start of flight feathers and were too young and innocent to survive the night.

Heartsick, I stood on our deck, not sure what to do. Then, precisely at 8:15, the time we usually penned them up for the night, I heard a honk-quack. With an extra-excited flutter of wings, they scooted up to the back door. They’d come home!

After a finger shaking and a scolding, I studied them. Where had they gone? What adventures had they had? They weren’t saying. Darn those teenagers.

I tucked them into their pen. I might have been overly generous with the duck food and watermelon treat that night.