LAUNDRIE: Gertie, the conclusion

Gertie, who had always wanted to be with us, was clingier than ever. She’d lost her friend and seemed to want to tell me all about it. That evening, when she hung out near our back door instead of near the lake, we let her spend the night in the garage.

Gertie continued to want to be with us. We were her flock. One afternoon when we took the grandsons for a boat ride, she swam along. Previously she’d only flown in short bursts, but this time, when Frank revved the motor and sped away, she ran on top of the water. And then—something that we wouldn’t have imagined in our wildest dreams—she lifted off and flew alongside us. We were flying together, human and goose.

She flew behind us for several seconds, then caught up and flew alongside us. “See what I can do!” she seemed to say.

We cheered. Encouraged by our excitement, Gertie showed off even more and flew over our heads, honking all the while.

Gertie used the boat’s draft at times so she could fly without effort; fly for the sheer joy of it; fly with us, her peeps.

At other times, she would take the point position believing she was cutting the draft for us. Then she’d fly to help us out, fly so that we could experience joy, flying together, humans and one remarkable goose.