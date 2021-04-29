LAUNDRIE: Gertie the extraordinary goose

I carried her around during the day and, when it became dark, she was content to rest in the brooder. We soon became best buds. When I gave her a special treat like watermelon, I knew her soft, whispering honks were a thank you. She and I shared a love of being outside and going on adventures, I fondly remember the first time she and I swam together at our cabin’s lake. She showed off her skills by zipping on top of the water like a loon will do. Then she did a complete underwater roll. Afterward, she popped up and looked at me expectantly. I complied with an enthusiastic clap.

Gertie was a bit older when my husband and I walked out on the cab-in’s dock and prepared to go for a boat ride. Gertie followed us and stood by the boat. She gave us her “I’m-lonely” gabble.

“No,” I told her. “You can’t come with.” We sped off. I never thought to look, but she swam after us. The pet ducks followed her.

Our visiting granddaughter, Maria, happened to see them. Since they were still young and had never been away from shore, Maria grabbed a favorite treat, watermelon, and jumped in the kayak to paddle after them. So now we had Gertie following Frank and me, the ducks following Gertie, and Maria following the runaways.