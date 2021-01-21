LAUNDRIE: Go ahead. Uncork the champagne

I hear people talk with longing about retirement, even keeping a running count of the days before they can quit. I also know of several people who were unhappy being retired, feeling such a strong loss of purpose in their lives that they asked to get rehired.

With no guarantees that tomorrow will be better, it makes sense to appreciate this moment, this hour, this day, this now.

Oprah Winfrey said, “Living in the present moment means letting go of the past and not waiting for the future. It means living your life consciously, aware that each moment you breathe is a gift.”

Last week, I told my husband I was planning a celebratory dinner including uncorking champagne to celebrate the launch of my first picture book. But when it came time for dinner and it was just the two of us, I decided to wait. It seemed silly to uncork a whole bottle knowing we’d drink just a little.

The next day life got crazy busy again and the moment was gone. I should have taken the advice of learned people like Wayne Dyer. “Stop acting as if life is a rehearsal. Live this day as if it were your last. The past is over and gone. The future is not guaranteed.”