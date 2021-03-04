LAUNDRIE: Happiness sneaking in through back windows

The year was 1975. I was 21 years old, and I’d just gotten my first teaching position as the Title 1 teacher for Wisconsin Dells. With only three days before the start of school, I was about to see my classroom for the first time.

Since Title 1 teachers have smaller groups, I didn’t expect a huge teaching space. It turned out I would teach in a 12-foot by 20-foot room between the two sixth-grade classrooms. I entered one of the rooms, introduced myself to the male coworker who was hard at work at his desk, and creaked open the door to something I had long dreamed about—my own classroom complete with a teacher’s desk.

I was greeted by desks—a mass of them—many piled on top of one another. An old file and rickety storage cabinet were crammed against the wall. Heavy boxes of discarded books sat on what could be a teacher’s desk. Boxes of what looked like junk filled any leftover space. I may have let out an uncontrolled cry.

Was I strong enough to lift a student desk off of the pile? Who did I need to check with to get approval to toss things? I sagged against the wall.

My coworker strode over. He said, “We can get this set up in no time.”

We? He was going to leave all the tasks he needed to do and lend a hand?