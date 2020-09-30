LAUNDRIE: Here's the secret to a long, happy life

What is the secret to a long, happy life? Since I have a birthday this week and thought I could use that excuse to guilt my friends and family into doing my work for me, I polled a bunch of them. They came through.

Although I got chided by some for insinuating that they were old, everyone took the request seriously. I had an answer in mind, which none of them mentioned.

Here are some of their gems in random order, modified slightly.

• Health care is vital. Without it, I wouldn’t have much quality of life and possibly wouldn’t be alive.

• Find a mate who will treat you as an equal. Mine was not only a loving husband, but a wonderful hunting, fishing, and working buddy. We raised two great children. How can life be better than that?

• Step away from the smart phone, iPad, and television to take a walk, paddle a lake or stream, or ride a bike. Embrace nature’s beauty and healing serenity. Spend some time alone with your thoughts.

• Show your love to those you hold dear. Reach out to others and honor their individual differences.

• Forgive yourself for your many flaws and mistakes, and try to forgive others.