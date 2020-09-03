LAUNDRIE: How to live a wag-worthy life

Guard your time and keep your eye on the pack. That beagle in the neighborhood, the one who’s always peeing on my mailbox, thinks he’s all it. Well, I have news for him. I’m top dog around here, and if he invades my territory, I’m going to alert my pack.

Follow your “frisky”

Consider what makes you race around the yard and keep chasing it until you catch it. Whether it’s herding sheep, catching balls, or chasing rabbits, be true to who you are and what you want.

Be patient

Shortcuts aren’t always short. Dad should have listened to this advice instead of skipping reading the mole trap directions. If he had taken those few minutes, he could have saved himself the pain of having the trap snap the tip of his finger, leading to a visit to urgent care. Likewise, if I sit patiently and wait for the squirrel to forget that I’m at the base of the tree, I sometimes get to chase him again.

Don’t compare yourself to the golden-doodles of the world

I’ve seen you humans scrolling through Facebook, feeling bad because your lives aren’t like others. Stop it. It only makes you feel like you’re on the bottom of the dog-pile.

Give a paw up