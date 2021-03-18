LAUNDRIE: Laughter—the language everyone understands

Yesterday I had the chance to share my latest picture book (virtually) with two bilingual classes in New Jersey. The second graders were enthusiastic, especially when I held up a snakeskin and the shell of a snapping turtle, my storytelling props. Still, it was hard to connect with the large number of kids, especially those who weren’t fluent in English. Then, I read the page where Paris, a girl from the city, is afraid of the rat-a-tat sounds and the sight of a pileated woodpecker. She calls it a kid-eating pterodactyl. I paused to talk about dinosaurs and one of the students, eyes sparking with mischief, flipped up the hood of his shirt. It was the head of a dinosaur, complete with scales and teeth. Surprised, I threw back my head and laughed. He smiled, joined me in the laughter, and then others did, too. And there it was. The connection. It reminded me of another time when a student, speaking only Spanish, enrolled into my fourth-grade classroom. Unfortunately, I’d chosen to minor in French, not Spanish, and had to rely on my bilingual students to communicate with him. I could only imagine how overwhelmed this boy must be. He had to figure out a new language, meet new kids, and learn the school routine. I wanted him to feel welcome, and for us to make a connection, but didn’t know how to go about it.