LAUNDRIE: Life lessons from tennis

“Stop bouncing around so much,” Jean, a master tennis instructor, had coached me. “Plant those feet when you’re hitting the ball. And relax!”

No more acting like a Jack-in-the-box, I tell myself later, when facing my opponents. If my partner and I can win this next game, we’ll have the doubles match.

“No pressure,” my male opponent, whom I’ve secretly nicknamed The Intimidator, calls out. He grins as he hands me two balls. He likes to mess with my head, I’ve noticed.

“Love all,” I call out. As I prepare to serve, every muscle in my body is as tight as a coiled spring. I don’t want to let Craig, my partner, down.

I tell myself to relax, but as I toss the ball in the air, I worry about keeping a smooth rhythm and that slight hesitation prevents the serve from having the power it needs. The Intimidator returns it with a smash. My partner can’t reach it in time.

Love fifteen. Prepare, focus, position yourself in the right spot, watch carefully, swing, follow through—every tennis lesson is a mini life lesson.