LAUNDRIE: Memory gifts: yesterday, tomorrow, today

I watch as my six-year-old grandson, Mason, creeps toward the edge of the woods where he’s spotted a sleek doe. He tiptoes toward her, and she continues to watch him. He can nearly touch her. Anxious to share the story, he turns, eyes wide, and runs back to us, as graceful as a deer. I add the moment to my collection.

As we walk along, I enjoy the perfume of sun-warmed pine needles. My daughter spots wintergreen leaves. As her grandmother once did for her, she plucks some to bring home and brew into a tea.

We return to the cabin. While my daughter heads to the kitchen, I watch my grandsons paddling out to the swim raft and zipping down the slide. My memory collection grows.

At an unvoiced signal, our four pet ducks, not wanting to miss the fun, zip around too, diving underwater and popping back up. It’s clear to me they want to join in. A downy cream and brown feather floats on the water. Mason swims over, retrieves it, and brings it to me. “Here, Grammy, you should keep this.”

“I will, Mason.” My memory box is wonderfully full. Such a gift.

I watch for the bald eagle flying overhead with a fish in its talons, hoping to share the sight with the grandchildren, but it doesn’t appear today. The eagle sighting was yesterday’s gift.