LAUNDRIE: Million Dollar Winner

When asked what Karen did with the winnings, she explained that, although she is very grateful, people need to realize that a million dollars is whittled down to half once the government is through. Her two splurges included a gas grill and, since she and her family live on a lake, a jet ski. They found a used one big enough to pull a tube. Karen’s three children were delighted.

Karen didn’t replace her old Pontiac Vibe, buy a mansion, or travel the world. Instead, she and her husband paid off their house, wrote a check for braces for their two sons, and set money aside for their kids’ education.

All of this was possible because of entering a contest with her son on a lark and earning the support of voters especially in her small community. Karen considers herself lucky. “I’ve outlived my dad by three years. I’m the age of my mother when she died, but I‘m healthy and so is my family. I’m living in a small community that’s perfect for raising children. I love how kind and supportive people are here, and that I can walk into a store and know most of the people inside. I’m grateful for how and where I live.”

Supportive friends, family, and community, many of us would say, is worth more than a million bucks.

