LAUNDRIE: Moss cookie, anyone?

Carefree, warm days are on the horizon! Get out, let your worries go, and lose yourself like you did as a kid.

What are your fondest childhood summer memories? Exploring? Camping? Baseball? Hanging with friends?

One of my earliest childhood memories dates back to when I lived near a pond. One morn-ing I grabbed a chocolate chip cookie and headed out to build a fort along its shore. It was mid-summer, and the wild grapevines, laden with fruit, formed a natural roof for my secret hideaway.

Spotting lush green moss near the pond, I ripped up a chunk. I became so engrossed imagining how I would find more moss and lay a soft carpet that I absentmindedly brought what I thought was the cookie to my mouth. I took a huge bite. Blech! Moss might be pretty, but it doesn’t taste good!

Later that summer a friend and I formed a secret club. We staked out our headquarters in a meadow near the edge of the woods and called ourselves the Black Beetles.

We spied on boys and, from a safe distance, kept our eyes on the neighbor with witch-like long gray hair living in a house overgrown with hedges. We were the Batman and Robin of the 60s.