LAUNDRIE: My grandsons give me the three 'E's'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I caught them from my grandsons. The three E’s. Starting with enthusiasm.

I purposely sat across from my grandson, Mason, while my husband drove the speed boat, so I got the best view of the six-year-old’s expressions. The faster we zipped around the lake, the bigger his grin. He has a way of grinning with his entire body, his smile revealing one newly emerged front tooth. When the boat slowed, he whirled a hand around into a tornado shape and shouted, “Faster! Faster!”

Heightened enthusiasm continued the next day when the four of us snorkeled a new lake. When I asked my daughter where we should go, she pointed to an area where tree branches stuck out of the water. “Let’s see what’s around that fallen tree.”

The four of us snorkeled toward it and discovered an underwater world including algae-coated tree branches and a huge school of bluegills. We surfaced to share exclamations and to guess at the number of fish. “100!” Mason exclaimed.

“No, more like 200!” Jay, the nine-year-old cried. “Let’s look for sunken treasures.” We enthusiastically dunked under again.

That night, I got warm goodnight hugs. Afterward, Mason ran for the bedroom only to pause, whipped around, return, and give me a second hug. I enthusiastically hugged him back.