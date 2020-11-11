LAUNDRIE: My list of books that have changed my life

“Hurry up, Slowpoke” was one of the first books I was able to read myself. Simon Mouse is a slowpoke who lags behind his mother and sister and winds up having a fantastic adventure on his own. It was the start of my journey as a lifelong reader. I recently found a copy of it at a used book sale, probably the Kilbourn Library’s, and snatched it up.

The “Boxcar Children” series was a favorite when I was in elementary school. Again, part of the appeal may have been the freedom the Alden children had. Orphans Henry, Jessie, Violet, and Benny have to fend for themselves and have incredible adventures along the way. Looking at the books now, I feel a sense of wanderlust. I also marvel at the gender stereotypes—boys in short pants, girls with kerchiefs. Still, opening the book brings back wonderfully quaint childhood memories. The series encouraged my imagination, a gateway to becoming a writer.

The Trixie Beldon mystery series was a favorite when I was in middle school. Trixie and her pretty (and rich) friend, Honey, put their lives at risk in books such as “The Mystery of the Whispering Witch” or “The Mysterious Visitor.” Besides being page-turners, I loved being transported into exotic, unfamiliar settings such as haunted mansions. This series could have prompted my love of travel.