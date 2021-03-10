LAUNDRIE: My most memorable gifts

My family will celebrate several spring birthdays, and it’s time for me to think about gifts. What makes a gift special? In order to find out, I decide to list gifts that left an impression and examine why they did. I hope a pattern will emerge.
My elder daughter gave me a retirement gift that I’ll always remember. It had three parts and all of them lived in her bathtub for days ahead of the party. She walked into the event holding a cat carrier that vibrated with movement and peeping sounds. She had brought me week-old, still fuzzy ducklings. She knew that I had delighted in raising Runner ducks, a breed that are noted for how fast they can run. The gift resulted in many duck tales and hours of pure enjoyment. It gets a rating in the top ten.
Being directionally challenged, one of the best Valentine’s gifts I received was a GPS which expanded my world. With my fear of getting lost gone, there was no stopping me now.
Experience gifts also top my list. Forty-some years ago my in-laws treat-ed my husband and I to tickets to the American Players Theatre and dinner. A memorable gift indeed. Similarly, tickets to see the musical “Evita,” a family trip to the Chicago Shedd Aquarium, and a surprise anniversary trip to the Smokey Mountains also top the list.
Facebook gives me the next item on my list. My brother had posted a photo of my dad and me, along with our hunting dogs and the pheasants we had shot. Dad and I had shopped together for my first gun. His encouraging me to get it meant he wanted to spend time with me. When I view the photo, I’m instantly transported back to a memorable time when the two of us hunted at Honey Creek hunting preserve, got our birds, and then stopped off at the lo-cal bar for the best onion rings I’ve ever eaten. Father and daughter spending time together; a special gift indeed.
I head to my closet knowing I’ll find more gifts for my list. There I find the soft blue fuzzy scarf that I wear when I’m feeling down. My mother gave it to me for Christmas one year, and just putting it around my neck can bring me comfort.
Next, I add my jewelry box, hand-crafted and designed by my husband. Once I open it, I find several more items including the necklace of shells from the Philippines, which my father had brought back from his time in the navy. He’d given it to me when I was a teenager. I also find the opal ring my mother and I chose together for my sixteenth birthday. Then I uncover something unusual.
Given to me by my father over 50 years ago, I’ve kept it all this time. It’s the size of a colored marker, made out of hardened paint, and one-of-a-kind. My father worked at American Motors. This piece of art came from paint drippings or cleaning out a paint gun. Someone may have turned it on a lathe to get the shape and smoothness. The colors and patterns are mesmerizing, like a kaleidoscope. And it has the added effect of allowing you to see into it, al-most like you’re viewing the endless universe.
Still holding it, I scan my list and figure out my answer. The best gifts expand our world, bring comfort and joy, and offer a kaleidoscope of happy memories.
