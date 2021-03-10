LAUNDRIE: My most memorable gifts

My family will celebrate several spring birthdays, and it’s time for me to think about gifts. What makes a gift special? In order to find out, I decide to list gifts that left an impression and examine why they did. I hope a pattern will emerge.

My elder daughter gave me a retirement gift that I’ll always remember. It had three parts and all of them lived in her bathtub for days ahead of the party. She walked into the event holding a cat carrier that vibrated with movement and peeping sounds. She had brought me week-old, still fuzzy ducklings. She knew that I had delighted in raising Runner ducks, a breed that are noted for how fast they can run. The gift resulted in many duck tales and hours of pure enjoyment. It gets a rating in the top ten.

Being directionally challenged, one of the best Valentine’s gifts I received was a GPS which expanded my world. With my fear of getting lost gone, there was no stopping me now.

Experience gifts also top my list. Forty-some years ago my in-laws treat-ed my husband and I to tickets to the American Players Theatre and dinner. A memorable gift indeed. Similarly, tickets to see the musical “Evita,” a family trip to the Chicago Shedd Aquarium, and a surprise anniversary trip to the Smokey Mountains also top the list.