LAUNDRIE: Night walk worries

I park by the entrance to the woods, aware that it’s nearly dark. It had rained all day, and this was the first chance I’d gotten to take the dog for a walk. I try not to let the neighbor’s ghostly decorations, including a skeleton and witch, influence my decision.

Even Josie, who usually springs from the car eager to explore the smells and sounds, hesitates leaving the safety of the car. She looks up at me, her ex-pression saying, Are you sure about this?

I press on. Josie has always been good about coming when called and doesn’t wander, so I don’t bother with a leash. We are well into the darkening woods on a narrow leaf-covered path when I realize I should have brought my phone. Besides being able to call if I get in trouble, the phone’s flashlight could be handy.

I hear rustling nearby. Squirrel? Deer? Thinking about the bear who was spotted in these woods years ago, my fears escalate. Vicious predator? Wolf? Mountain Lion? Should I turn back?

“Feel the Fear and Face it Anyway.” The title of this popular book, one sitting near my reading chair at home, flashes in my head. I hike on.