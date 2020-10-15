LAUNDRIE: Old, yellowed birthday card recalls childhood bond with friend

Schoolmates at Burbank Elementary, a rural two-room school in Racine, Sharon and I walked to school carrying our tin lunch boxes, decorated with a favorite cartoon or TV character. Our mothers often filled the matching ther-mos with hot soup such as Campbell’s chicken noodle. (These lunch box sets now sell for big, vintage prices.)

We had three recesses and played tetherball, baseball, or chased the pigs who broke through the fence, our squeals of delight as loud as theirs. It was during recess when we listened to a radio announcer report that an assassin had shot our beloved President Kennedy. Sharon, classmates, and I huddled together in horror and talked about the uncertain future.

We practiced nuclear disaster drills at school (duck and cover) and pre-pared basement rooms with essentials such as jars of water in case we needed to shelter. Sharing our fears with friends helped us get through these troubling times.

In true middle school fashion, Sharon and I also fought, argued, and worst of all, hurtfully ignored one another. We survived adolescence, thankful-ly, and continued our friendship, celebrating each other’s weddings and the births of our children. We also attended funerals for each other’s parents, most recently, her mother.