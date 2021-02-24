LAUNDRIE: Only in small town Wisconsin Dells

I was returning from a Kiwanis meeting at Camp Wawbeek on Feb. 8. My husband and I had taken separate cars since he wanted to attend a Boy Scout meeting, and I wanted to return home and type up the meeting notes for the newsletter before I forgot them.

The rural Wawbeek road was plowed, but narrow. Thinking the exit gate would be closed, I chose to return the way I had come. That was my first mistake. I was on a narrow stretch near a steep em-bankment when I met a car. My second mistake was to pull off too far, resulting in the right tires slipping off the edge of the road.

Trying to “rock it out” by reversing and pulling ahead only caused the car to slide farther off the edge and sink in deeper. I got out and now made my third mistake. I looked down the steep bank. If the car tumbled, it would hit trees—Bam!! —bounce off to hit more trees and either get hung up or crash all the way to the creek below.

I tried to “rock” myself out one more time. Whirrr-whirr! My hopes, along with my spinning tires, only sank deeper.

Enter the first of my superheroes. The other driver, the mother of a large family but someone who still devotes many hours to scouting, had seen I was in trouble, and had stopped. “I’m afraid you’re going to slide off further,” she said. “Let me go get help.”