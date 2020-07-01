LAUNDRIE: Patriotism and privilege on Washington D.C. trip

Our tour continued with viewing the memorials to Thomas Jefferson, Franklin Roosevelt, and Martin Luther King. The tribute to the Marine Corps, the Korean War, and viewing more than 58,000 names on the reflective black granite Vietnam War memorial wall moved many of us to tears.

Back on the coach, I talked with a retired police officer who sat across the aisle from me. He mentioned that he’d been on duty at the World Trade Center during the Sept. 11 terrorist attack. He looked away, his eyes letting me know he didn’t want to talk about it. I could only imagine all he’d seen and done.

On the fourth day of our tour, our guide noticed that the elderly women were once again in the front seat. “What’s going on here?” she asked.

The retired police officer told her they’d been moving the name tags. Our guide whipped off their index cards and pointed to a seat near the back. When they didn’t go, she said the bus would not move until they did. The women obeyed. I, and many others, I’m sure, wanted to applaud.