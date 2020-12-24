LAUNDRIE: Set out on holiday hiking trails

Christmas is sure to be different this year, so why not embrace it? Why not start a new tradition such as going on a hike each day from Christmas to the new year? Josie the Cockapoo, my husband, and I, discovered many new trails this year or found new aspects of old favorites. Listed below are our top seven. All are within 30 minutes of the Dells. Number 7 is the one we discovered just last week.

Caution: some of these trails require state park stickers and some are dangerous because of high cliffs and the nearness to the Wisconsin River, which has a strong current. Also, some may be closed so google them (https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/Parks) to check and to get specific directions.

1. The Wisconsin Dells Riverwalk is a must-do especially now when you can enjoy the gorgeously decorated “Tree of Light.” If you love Christmas lights, take this short walk at dusk. Hike on the paved pathway that hugs the river and soak in the magic of this time of year.