LAUNDRIE: Spirit of the eagle

January is National Bald Eagle Watch Month. An intricate part of Native American spiritualism, and included in symbols such as scouting and our nation’s presidential seal, the bald eagle in-spires us to greater heights. If you’re like me, when you encounter or hear these powerful birds, you pause to appreciate the moment.

Did you know that the classic eagle’s piercing scream that we hear in movies and on TV isn’t accurate? The eagle actually has a sort of high-pitched giggle or a weak scream. Hollywood dubs a red-tailed hawk’s screech over the bald eagle’s weaker scream to make the eagle sound more impressive.

There are plenty of legitimate eagle characteristics that impress me, including the size of eagles’ nests. One near St. Petersburg, Florida, earned the Guinness World Record for largest bird’s nest: 20 feet deep and 9.5 feet wide. The nest, measured in 1963, weighed over two tons.

There are three eagles nests that I like to check on. The first, in northern Wisconsin, is one my husband showed me on our honeymoon 43 years ago. We checked on it recently and were pleased to see it’s still active. An eagle’s average life span is 15-30 years, so it’s possible a relative of the original pair has taken over the nest.