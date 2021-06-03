LAUNDRIE: Summer offers time to slow down

I glance at the word “Guilt” in my entry. My husband and I harbor guilt feelings for mistakes we made with all our children, but we still shudder when we remember what we did to our youngest. When she was eight, she slid down our backyard slide and hit the ground at an odd angle. She complained about her lower leg. We assumed she’d sprained her ankle, but she kept limping. My husband brought her to the clinic. An X-ray didn’t show a broken bone. The doctor wrapped her lower leg and we fitted her with crutches. The pain continued. Both my husband and I were teaching and in a frantic we-need-to-get-to-work morning, we couldn’t find her crutches. I had the longer commute and abandoned my husband, hoping he’d figure it out.

He was angry at Heidi since he’d told her not to let the neighborhood kids play with her crutches, and she had. He was also thinking about his thirty students, expecting to greet him in a few minutes. So he carried her to her classroom, planning to dash home during his first break and look some more. He’d forgotten about her need to go to special classes.

Her teacher called an hour later. “Do you realize Heidi is having to crawl to music class?” It was not one of our finest moments.

My husband took her to a specialist. The doctor read the X-ray and said, “Well, we’ll have to put on a cast. She has a broken tibia.”