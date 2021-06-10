LAUNDRIE: Swapping stories recalls childhood memories

Holidays such as Memorial Day, Mother’s Day and Father’s Day can be sad ones for those of us who have lost our grandparents and parents. If you have siblings, it can help to talk to them. My brother Jeff and I were visiting on the Sunday of Memorial Day weekend. I had the phone on speaker as I strolled around my backyard. I described the brightly colored pots I’d painted and the lush water garden. “It’s looking real purdy around here,” I said. I blinked. Time slowed down. I was instantly back at my Grandma’s kitchen table hearing her, my mom, and aunts use “purdy,” one of their pet words said in the same sing-song tone I had just used. “Seesters,” an affectionate term for sisters, and “martoonies,” an affectionate term for a favorite drink, were just some of the others.

As Jeff visits about his latest house project, my mind drifts off to my grandmother’s kitchen table. My brother, Mom, and two aunts crowd around it. Grandma Caroline pours coffee. Caroline Bergsbaken, a large woman with dark pouches under her eyes, also has a cigarette dan-gling from her lips. A scrumptious-looking poppyseed cake is ready to cut. My mom’s telling a story about my brother Jeff and she flings her arm high to add drama to the ending. (I often use the same gesture.)