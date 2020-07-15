LAUNDRIE: Tackling some gruesome jobs

I gather spray cleaner, paper towels, rubber gloves, and a hand vacuum. I tell myself this isn’t as bad as a job my husband had as a 15-year-old. Frank worked for a farmer who fattened pigs right before shipping them for slaughter. The farmer mixed up corn, hay and grain. The combination gave the pigs diarrhea, which they wallowed in. It was Frank’s job to shovel out the pen.

If that wasn’t bad enough, the messy pigpen was also dangerous. The farmer told Frank to use a hot shot and piece of fencing to direct a 300-pound sow. When Frank held the hot shot on her flank, she rose up on her hind legs, did a 180° turn, crashed down on the fence, and knocked Frank down in the manure. With the fence and sow on top of him, Frank was trapped. The angry sow was intent on doing more damage until the farmer, pitchfork in hand, jumped in.

Have you had to work at a dangerous or dreadful job? At the age of 18, my brother, needing money, stood in a lineup while a supervisor handpicked workers. Strong and tall, my brother was picked to shovel out sludge from the inside of a crude oil tank. This was over 40 years ago and safety regulations were minimal. Imagine having to stand in oil up to your shins, breath in the intense fumes, and have sludge permeate any exposed skin. And he only got minimum wage.