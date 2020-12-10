LAUNDRIE: Ten ways to have a super fun, but safe holiday

My seven-year-old grandson’s virtual birthday party was a huge hit. My grandson acted as the Master of Ceremonies and had a printed schedule for the robot-themed contests. Partiers had the chance to work individually or in teams. We could enter as many contests as we liked. These included the best robot costume, the best robot creation made from recycled materials, a robot drawing contest, the chance to write a robot story or to make a robot-themed dessert.

I wrote a story about a talented Octobot (a robot with eight arms) who helped entertain during a birthday party. My husband, anticipating snow, made a model of a snowplow out of boxes that, with a bit of programing, could be operated by a robot. He would love it if a real robot-operated snowplow showed up under the Christmas tree.

As the party progressed, my husband and I were charmed with our grandson’s diplomacy skills as he complimented individuals on their contributions. He also respectfully offered a few suggestions on how they could be improved, which caused a few chuckles from the adults. It was also fun for us to engage with family from California, Illinois, and New Mexico who normally wouldn’t have attended.

We had so much fun, we’re planning something similar for Christmas. Since you, too, might be planning a virtual holiday, here are a few tips I’ve gathered.