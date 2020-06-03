LAUNDRIE: The adventures of Popeye and his gang

I set the watermelon down. They immediately streaked out of the lake. While they chomped away, I snuck behind them, a paddle in each hand. I was able to guide them into a screen house and close the door. From there, I captured them and brought them to their pen in the garage.

After the ducks’ second day of freedom, I needed to up my skills. The watermelon trick worked again to get them out of the water, but as I herded them to the screen house, Popeye paused, stretched out his neck, and glanced at me. It was easy to read his thoughts: this is where she got us last time. He darted past my paddle, Olive Oyl, Wimpy, and Swee’Pea right behind. I raced around the screen house after them, but they were too fast. I spun around and raced the other way, all the while trying to ignore my husband’s chuckles. I eventually corralled them, but I knew by the third night, their last night before we needed to leave, I’d face a challenge.

I started midday. I set watermelon chunks on shore, trying to entice them out of the lake. Popeye sprang out of the water and waddled for the melon rind. Halfway there, he paused and shifted his gaze from the melon rind to me. You’re not catching me with that old trick again. He promptly fled back to the water.