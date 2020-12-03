LAUNDRIE: The art of seeing

Maybe you’ve experienced this sinking feeling. I was sure I’d brought it. Don’t panic, I told myself. Yet I kept obsessively patting pockets and checking my fanny pack.

I just needed to follow my tracks back. If I dropped it, I’d see the red case.

I couldn’t stop the panicked thoughts. I’d run out of iCloud storage, so my phone wasn’t backed up. I would lose pictures and contact information. And the expense! My mouth turned sand-dry.

Stay optimistic, I told myself. Maybe I’ll find it at the sand recliner. I hurried there and looked. No bright red phone.

I plodded along until the beach turned into hard ground. Had I walked this way or that way? Still trying to be optimistic, I remembered how I’d jumped across the ravine and navigated rough ground. I would check those places.

I searched, but no red phone.

Maybe I’d been mistaken about having it in my pocket and it was in the car. Please, please, please let it be there.

I hiked up the hill and hurried to my car. I eagerly searched inside. No phone. I thought about returning home to check if it was there, but I was 90% sure I’d brought it, so I started over again.