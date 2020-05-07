LAUNDRIE: The day I ran over Cousin Vic

I drove home—carefully—and returned with a wire brush and rag. I brushed off any grass stains. Thank goodness I hadn’t damaged the marker. In fact, it looked better than ever. As I polished it, I noticed the lawn mower had nicked it a few times, too. Poor guy seemed to be accident prone. I gave the headstone a last pat goodbye before calling it a night.

I tried to find accurate details about “cousin Vic,” but didn’t have any luck, so being the zealous fiction writer that I am, I made up my own. Vic had slick black hair, manicured nails, and never married. He was a hardworking truck driver, but a drinker. One day he went off on a bender. He foolishly tried to drive home, whipped around a corner too fast, and hit a tree. It turned into a grave situation.

Some 20 people attended cousin Vic’s funeral, I kept fantasizing, now on a roll. He would have approved of the small number since he never enjoyed large gatherings. Vic was an introvert and seemed aloof, but he actually felt things intensely. He was attracted to his divorced neighbor, but she never showed interest in him so he gave up.