LAUNDRIE: The intelligence of crows

Scientists have documented cases of crows, in need of a drink, dropping objects in a long jar to raise the water level so their beaks can reach. People have also witnessed crows bending soft twigs to use as hooks or tools, useful for tasks such as getting insects out of crevices.

Scientists believe crows have a range of emotions and can both show gratitude and hold grudges. An older friend told me the story of owning a pet crow as a boy. The crow flew into the house one day and perched on a relative’s bald head. He swatted him away causing the crow to land on the wood-burning stove and singe his feet. The crow never returned.

A Sept. 12, 2012, article by Megan Gannon, “Crows Hold Grudges in Humanlike Fashion” (livescience.com) describes how researchers, wearing threatening masks, captured twelve male crows for an experiment. During their four weeks of captivity, people wearing “caring masks” fed the birds. Researchers studied the crows’ brain activity when faced with the two types of masks. The crows remembered the faces of their abductors and would taunt and dive-bomb them. A follow-up study which included brain scans showed that crows’ brains light up like a human’s when they see someone they care about.