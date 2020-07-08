LAUNDRIE: The last quack

I made arrangements this week to give away my duck pen. I’ve been raising ducks for 20-some years. I started it as a project in my elementary classroom and finding it enjoyable, continued it even after I retired. Back in March I ordered mallard eggs from E-bay. I incubated them, watched as they hatched out, and as they grew. Popeye and his Gang, so named because of their love of spinach, wove their way into my heart. I love how they can spot me from a distance and, as a group, will joyously run-fly toward me. Now that they have their flight feathers, they can lift a few inches from the ground. By the time you read this column, they’ll be at our cabin’s northern Wisconsin lake. I expect they’ll test their wings and go off exploring. In the fall, they’ll fly south. Hopefully some of them will return to the lake in the spring.