Laundrie: The thrill of anticipation

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

After my lunch of grilled veggie burgers that tasted like hockey pucks, my husband decided to prepare supper. He added onions, small round potatoes, mushrooms, carrots, and sweet potatoes to a chuck roast and turned on the instant pot. Soon, savory smells filled the kitchen and tantalized the tastebuds. Patience, I repeated to myself, but my stomach growled in anticipation.

Anticipation is my word of the week. Albert Camus said, “We need the sweet pain of anticipation to tell us we are really alive.” I glance at my empty wall calendar, fantasizing about the day when I can once again fill it in with appointment times, meetings, and get-togethers. Who knew how much I would miss going to the dentist, hair salon, or dog groomer? I sharpen pencils so they’re ready for that glorious moment when I can write on the calendar again.

My husband is anticipating a father/son Canada fishing trip. We’re looking forward to a September adventure to Nova Scotia. I’m guessing you, too, are anticipating events, a vacation or a celebration. Fill in the blank. When this crisis is over and my basic needs are met, I’m most looking forward to _____________.