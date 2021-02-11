LAUNDRIE: The under-appreciated rodent

Since getting a dog, I’ve also learned to appreciate how squirrels can entertain. My Cockapoo, Josie, sits on a chair on the back porch and watches. When a squirrel appears, she runs to the door hoping I’ll let her out. If I do, she streaks off. The squirrel flashes its tail in alarm and either runs in a confusing zigzag pattern or scampers up the tree. Josie’s never fast enough to catch one. The treed squirrel seems to delight in either scolding or teasing Josie from its safe perch. Josie foolishly holds hope that the squirrel will let down its guard and forget she’s there, but the squirrel is too smart for that. The one time Josie could have gotten a young squirrel, she backed off, proving that it’s more of a game than anything. The squirrels seem to like it, too.